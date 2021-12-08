Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Most successful defenders in the PKL

The Pro Kabaddi League is back with its season 8, and once again the focus is on the players and combinations that the teams are likely to go with during the tournament. While the raiders continue to be a part of every discussion among the fans, the defenders are almost forgotten.

So, SportsCafe.in takes a look at the most successful defenders in the history of the PKL, who went about their business quietly and contributed majorly to their teams' win.

Manjeet Chillar (339 points)

Despite being an all-rounder, Chillar's prowess lies in his stellar defense, and his stats show just that. Out of the 563 points he earned during various seasons of the PKL, 339 came while tackling, which also helped him earn the title of the best defender in the league on multiple occasions. During season 6, he became the first player to score 300 tackle points as well. This time around he would ply his trade for Dabang Delhi.

Ravinder Pahal (326 points)

Bought by Gujarat Giants this year, Pahal is a specialist right corner, who has one of the strongest thigh holds in the game. He was Dabang Delhi's rock in the 2019 season, which helped them make it to the final that year. Pahal is now in the running to become the most successful defender of the league. His most memorable season was in 2015 for Delhi, where he acquired 64 tackle points.

Fazel Atrachali (317 points)

He is one of the most feared defenders in the world today. Atrachali is the first foreign player to amass over 300 points in the league and is still going strong. In the last two seasons, he scored 83 and 84 points, respectively, making him one of the most successful defenders. Not only that, he is the only foreigner to lead a team in the league -- U Mumba.

Sandeep Narwal (310 points)

Narwal is one of the most sought-after players in the league and would be playing for Delhi this season. To go with over 300 tackle points, he has 249 raid points to his name as well, making him one of the three all-rounders to score over 500 points. With the presence of seasoned defenders like Jeeva Kumar and Joginder Narwal in the team, his role will be that of holding the entire unit together.