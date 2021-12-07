Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Upcoming players to watch out for in PKL 8

Although this would be Rathan's first season in the PKL, he has been a part of the Karnataka team in the national circuit, for some time now. In the 68th Senior National Men’s Kabaddi Championship, he had 55 raiding points to his name, one behind Pawan Sehrawat. Rathan is from a new breed of raiders, who don't believe in hand touches only but relies a lot on jumping over the opponents, in order to score. With the Giants not going in with any experienced raider in their ranks, Rathan might just emerge as their main man.