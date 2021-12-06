Pro Kabaddi 2021 | Top raiders to watch out for in PKL 8

After a long wait, the Pro Kabaddi League is finally back with its season 8, and a lot is at stake for the teams. While the auction that happened earlier this year has changed the complexion of all sides, it will be the raiding prowess of the teams which will potentially take them forward in league.

SportsCafe takes a look at the raiders in the league this year, who could set the stage on fire and help their teams win.

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

This year, a lot of teams have gone in for youngsters in their raiding departments, overlooking the seasoned campaigners. Patna, on the other hand, bid for Goyat at the auctions and will be back with the team after 2017. The star raider had scored 191 points in season 5 for Patna and would be raring to repeat his feat after his return to the team. He had a horrific outing with UP Yoddha in 2019, and could only score 70 points. In all probability, he would be the lead raider for his side, and his team's fortunes would depend a lot on how he fares.

Signature move - Running hand touch

Rahul Chaudhari (Puneri Paltan)

The first poster boy of Indian kabaddi, Chaudhari has made a move from Tamil Thalaivas to Paltan, this year. A veteran raider, Chaudhari is the second most successful raider in the history of the league, also the second to score over 1000 points. With the kind of consistency he has shown since 2014, there is no reason why he can't continue to deliver at the biggest stage. While during his stint at Telugu Titans, he didn't have the support of other raiders, at Paltan, he would be supported by India cap Nitin Tomar. On paper, they look like a formidable raiding unit.

Signature move - Running hand touch

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Narwal is undoubtedly the most successful raider the league has seen till now. The Dubki King was at the height of his powers during seasons 4 and 5, where he was adjudged the Most Valuable Player for both years. He had a great last season too, where he scored over 300 points for his previous franchise Patna. But this year will be a bigger challenge for him, considering there aren't any experienced raiders in the team apart from him.

Signature move - Dubki

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Singh has been around since the first season itself but made a mark for himself in 2017 when he scored 192 points for Bengal that year. Since then he has stayed with the team, and become their raiding mainstay. In 2019, with 205 points in the season, he took the Warriors to their maiden title, and would be looking to repeat the feat this year too. Without a doubt, the Warriors have the best raiding unit in the league, with the likes of Rishank Devadiga and Sukesh Hegde in their ranks too. Out of the three, Singh will be the main man, as far as raiding is concerned.

Signature move - Running hand touch

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Sehrawat is the raider to watch out for in the upcoming season 8. In 2019, he exceeded expectations and scored a massive 360 points for the Bulls, and became only the second player in the season to score 300 points. Once again, all eyes would be on him, to take his team forward in the league. In the raiding department, he could form a potent team with Deepak Narwal, who is a raider of repute too.

Signature move - Running hand touch