PKL 8 full schedule | Venue and time announced for Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba to face Bengaluru Bulls in opener

The schedule for the first half of latest edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has been announced, which will begin on December 22nd, 2021 in Bengaluru. The organisers have scheduled ‘triple headers’ on first four days to ensure that fans get to watch their favourite teams play at the very start.
PKL Season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls in the tournament opener. The League’s ‘Southern Derby’ will then take centre-stage as Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match and UP Yoddha squaring off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.
Guaranteeing blockbuster matches and edge-of-the-seat action with hero players back on the mat, this season will feature ‘Triple Panga’ driven by Triple Headers on all Saturdays through the course of the tournament ensuring that kabaddi aficionados have their fill of ‘Thigh-Five’ entertainment.
The new format will raise the excitement for the season’s weekends and keep fans hooked on the action, even as the contending teams focus on the first-part schedule to establish a vantage position vis-à-vis their competitors. The release of the season’s second-part schedule by mid-January is also expected to help PKL Teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.
Speaking about the schedule being released into two phases, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “The Pro Kabaddi League is known for reinvigorating and popularizing India’s own sport of kabaddi, and with the new format, we aim to continue reinventing the sport. Releasing the schedule in two halves will help teams strategize better and keep the fans engaged. The triple headers and “Triple Panga” will provide more fans more opportunities to watch their favourite players and teams in action as they battle it out for the coveted title.”
