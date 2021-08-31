2021 PKL Auction | Pardeep Narwal goes to UP Yoddha for record-breaking 1.65 crore fee

Day 2 of the ongoing 2021 PKL auction was supposed to be the most exciting one, with all the elite Indian players going up for sale. While it was expected that Pardeep ‘Dubki King’ Narwal will grab a lucrative deal, the magnitude was unknown. In the end, he did live up to the hype, with UP Yoddha securing his services ahead of the new season with a fee of 1.65 crores, the most expensive buy in the history of the PKL.