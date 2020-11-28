2020 Pro Kabaddi League cancelled due to health concerns

Today at 4:18 PM
The 2020 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been forced to cancel owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in India, as per the organizers of the tournament. Started its journey back in 2014, the PKL is one of the most-watched leagues in India, having popularised the game with its extensive coverage.
Already a popular game on Indian shores - the Pro Kabaddi League gave the sport a push, popularising it in a never-seen-before magnitude, with extensive coverage attracting millions of eyeballs. It is still one of the most-watched leagues in India, with many of the players becoming household names. But, being a contact sport, Kabaddi has taken a huge hit during the pandemic situation, with the organisers of the PKL eventually cancelling the 2020 edition of the league owing to health concerns.
“Under the current circumstances and keeping in mind the official guidelines and health and safety of the players in the context of an indoor contact sport, we regret the postponement of Season 8 of PKL. We will be back next year once it’s safe to resume,” read PKL’s official Twitter handle.
With the first season played back in 2014, Abhishek Bachchan-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers became the first champions. Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the competition, with three titles to their name, while Bengal Warriors are the defending champions, having ousted Dabang Delhi in the summit clash last season.
