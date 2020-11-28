2020 Pro Kabaddi League cancelled due to health concerns

Already a popular game on Indian shores - the Pro Kabaddi League gave the sport a push, popularising it in a never-seen-before magnitude, with extensive coverage attracting millions of eyeballs. It is still one of the most-watched leagues in India, with many of the players becoming household names. But, being a contact sport, Kabaddi has taken a huge hit during the pandemic situation, with the organisers of the PKL eventually cancelling the 2020 edition of the league owing to health concerns.