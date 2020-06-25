Pro Kabaddi League not in talks for staging the tournament in Sri Lanka

“The usual window for a season of Pro Kabaddi League is between July and October. This year, in face of the Covid-19 pandemic we continue to review the situation and best options for a safe and secure opportunity for the sport, fans, players and other stakeholders. The health and safety of our players and other participants is the paramount and key consideration in our decision, along with complete compliance to official policy and guidelines. We are also not in discussions with the Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation to hold Season VIII in Sri Lanka. Anything that we finalize will be done only after the due consultation with the authorities, AKFI, PKL Teams, and other relevant stakeholders,” stated a spokesperson of Mashal Sports.