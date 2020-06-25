Pro Kabaddi League not in talks for staging the tournament in Sri Lanka

Today at 8:27 PM
The President of Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation, Mr. Anura Pathirana has cleared the air to the Pro Kabaddi management that has been no discussions with any of their officials about the prospects of hosting the league in Sri Lanka. The Pro Kabaddi League generally starts in July and ends in October.
With the Covid-19 threat looming over, rumours were doing rounds that the Pro Kabaddi League would be hosted in Sri-Lanka for the upcoming season. But, as per recent reports, Mr. Anura Pathirana has claimed that they have not held any talks with the league officials about the prospects of hosting the league in Sri Lanka. Mashal Sports even clarified that they are not in contact with the neighboring country and any decisions taken would be after consulting the respective authorities - AKFI, PKL Teams, and other stakeholders.
“The usual window for a season of Pro Kabaddi League is between July and October. This year, in face of the Covid-19 pandemic we continue to review the situation and best options for a safe and secure opportunity for the sport, fans, players and other stakeholders. The health and safety of our players and other participants is the paramount and key consideration in our decision, along with complete compliance to official policy and guidelines. We are also not in discussions with the Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation to hold Season VIII in Sri Lanka. Anything that we finalize will be done only after the due consultation with the authorities, AKFI, PKL Teams, and other relevant stakeholders,” stated a spokesperson of Mashal Sports.
The 2020 Pro Kabaddi League will be the eighth edition of the competition, with the first edition staged in 2014. The league has gained considerable popularity over the years, with as many as 12 teams featuring in the PKL recently. Patna Pirates is the most successful team, having won the league a total of three times while Bengal Warriors are the defending champions.
