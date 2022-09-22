Team India keen to end drought at Hockey World Cup 2023

Lalit Upadhyay debuted for the National Team in 2014 and has accumulated 31 goals in 133 caps he along with Mandeep Singh lead the forward line for the team. “I feel very proud while donning the Indian jersey every time I step onto the pitch, always keeping in mind that this could very well be the last time I experience this. When I first joined, I worked really hard to make my place in the team and worked on my fitness to match the level of the team. Over the last few years, I have gotten more consistency in my game and I’m proud that I’m considered one of the senior players in the team and embrace the added responsibilities that come along with it,” said Lalit on his journey so far.