India midfielder Namita Toppo announces retirement

"The last 10 years have definitely been the best years of my life. I had a dream to play for my country at the biggest stages and I am so happy that I have been able to achieve my dreams. I hope I have made a huge impact and I am very thrilled to see the way the Indian Women's Hockey Team has progressed in the last decade. I will keep cheering and supporting for the team while I move on to a new chapter in my life. I could not have achieved this without the support of my teammates, and the Odisha State Government who have backed us unconditionally. They have recognized our achievements every step of the way. I thank Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik sir and the Departments of Sports and Youth Services. I also thank Hockey India, SAI, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for their unparalleled support for Women’s Hockey. I also thank all the coaches I have trained under," said Toppo.