Harampreet Singh, PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia in contention for top hockey awards

PR Sreejesh and Savita Punia were selected to the shortlists for the best male and female goal-keepers for the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021–2022, while Harmanpreet Singh was one of five contenders for the Men's Player of the Year award. All three have been instrumental in India's successes.
Meanwhile, the list of contenders for the FIH Women's Player of the Year award does not include any Indian players. When the Indian athletes and coaches swept all the awards following their historic Olympic Games performance in Tokyo, in which the men's team won a bronze for the first time in 41 years and the women's team fell in the bronze-medal match, Harmanpreet also took home the coveted prize.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced that from Tuesday (September 6) to September 30, players, coaches, media, and fans may cast their votes online for the nominees in the women's and men's categories for the best player, goalkeeper, an emerging star, and coach of the year. Beginning in early October, the winners in each category will be declared.
In addition, the FIH Officials Committee will choose the men's and women's categories for the Best Umpire of the Year honours. A committee of experts is involved in the new voting procedure, and their votes will account for 40% of the final outcome. An additional 20% of the vote will come from national organisations, represented by the captains and coaches of each national team.
The remaining 40% will be made up of media (20%), fans and other players (20%), and other players (20%). An Expert Group made up of current and past players, coaches, and officials chosen by each of their Continental Federations created the final shortlist. The Expert Group was given a lengthy list of players and coaches based on performance information recorded over the relevant period before producing the final selection.
Players were nominated after their performances in the FIH Hockey Pro League, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup, FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, and Continental Championships (senior category).
List of Awards
FIH Player of the Year Award (Women)
Felice Albers (NED), María José Granatto (ARG), Frédérique Matla (NED), Agustina Gorzelany (ARG), Georgina Oliva (ESP).
FIH Player of the Year Award (Men)
Arthur de Sloover (BEL), Harmanpreet Singh (IND), Niklas Wellen (GER), Thierry Brinkman (NED), Tom Boon (BEL).
FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award (Women)
Savita (IND), Josine Koning (NED), Belén Succi (ARG), Jocelyn Bartram (AUS), Phumelela Mbande (RSA).
Goalkeeper of the Year Award (Men)
Loïc van Doren (BEL), PR Sreejesh (IND), Pirmin Blaak (NED), Arthur Thieffry (FRA), Alexander Stadler (GER).
FIH Rising Star of the Year Award (Women)
Charlotte Englebert (BEL), Luna Fokke (NED), Mumtaz Khan (IND), Jip Dicke (NED), Amy Lawton (AUS).
FIH Rising Star of the Year Award (Men)
Miles Bukkens (NED), Timothée Clément (FRA), Sanjay (IND), Pau Cunill (ESP), Rizwan Ali (PAK)
FIH Coach of the Year Award (Women)
Janneke Schopman (Team India), Jamilon Mülders (Team Netherlands), Katrina Powell (Team Australia), Raoul Ehren (Team Belgium), Adrian Lock (Team Spain).
FIH Coach of the Year Award (Men)
Jeroen Delmee (Team Netherlands), Michel van den Heuvel (Team Belgium), Graham Reid (Team India), Garreth Ewing (Team South Africa), Frederic Soyez (Team France).
