Indian men’s hockey team to go up against Australia in a test series in November

Today at 1:21 PM
In Adelaide, separate test series between the Indian men's and women's hockey teams and Australia are scheduled. The Indian men's hockey team will compete in a five-match test series from November 26 to December 4 this year, while the women travel in March 2023, as per the Hockey Australia report.
The women's series between Australia and India will take place in May 2023. The precise dates have not yet been disclosed. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India's recently elected president, stated that this is a fantastic chance for both the men's and women's teams since these games would be an excellent practice environment before major competitions like the Asian Games and the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup next year.
The Indian men's hockey team will embark on this tour for the first time since their trip to Argentina last year, and it will be their first trip to Australia since May 2019. India is presently ranked fifth in men's hockey, whereas Australia is currently ranked first. This will be their first encounter since Australia defeated India to win the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
After having played back-to-back doubleheaders against New Zealand and Spain in the 2022–23 FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar, the Indian men will depart for the test series in Australia. The test series will also act as a lead-up to the January 2023 FIH Men's World Cup in India.
