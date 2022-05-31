Indian women attain career-high ranking of world no.6, men fall one spot

Today at 4:18 PM
The FIH released the latest rankings on Monday, and both the positions of the men's team and the women's, both, have changed. While the men fell a place to fourth, the women, led by Savita Punia, have attained their career-best ranking of world no.6, after a strong showing in FIH Pro Hockey League.
Prior to this, the women's team was ranked seventh in the world. They have moved ahead of Spain with 2029.396 points, after they won a match against the Netherlands last month, in the FIH Pro Hockey League. Instead, Spain has fallen a place to seventh.
As far as the men's rankings are concerned, the Netherlands men's team has moved up a spot to third, displacing India to fourth. They now have 2465.707 points, as compared to India's 2366.990. The Indian team is currently playing at the Asia Cup 2022, where they secured a place in the Super 4s, and are in line to qualify for the finals as well. Another team, Japan, moved from world no.17 to 15th position.
Meanwhile, there has been no change at the top of the table in both sections. Australian men lead the pack with 2842.258 points and the Netherlands women with 3049.495 points continue to dominate their rankings. Belgium men are constantly challenging Australia at the top of the table, and in fact, had surpassed them right after they won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
