Indian women attain career-high ranking of world no.6, men fall one spot

As far as the men's rankings are concerned, the Netherlands men's team has moved up a spot to third, displacing India to fourth. They now have 2465.707 points, as compared to India's 2366.990. The Indian team is currently playing at the Asia Cup 2022, where they secured a place in the Super 4s, and are in line to qualify for the finals as well. Another team, Japan, moved from world no.17 to 15th position.