Uttar Pradesh Hockey successfully defends title at Junior Men National Championship 2022

Today at 12:57 PM
Uttar Pradesh Hockey successfully defended its crown with a win over Hockey Chandigarh in the final of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 on Sunday. Hockey Haryana claimed third place in the competition with a win against the Hockey Association of Odisha.
In the final match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Chandigarh 2 – 0 in a tightly contested affair. Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (4’) and Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (33’) scored a goal early in each half for Uttar Pradesh Hockey to settle the contest.
Speaking after the final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey Coach Vikas Pal said, “We are extremely happy to defend our title in this tournament. We added some new players to the team from the last time, and I am happy to see that the team galvanized together quite well. Overall, I am quite happy that the team played according to the standards we had set for ourselves regularly in training.”
In the 3rd/4th place playoff match earlier in the day, today, Hockey Haryana secured a 3 – 0 win against Hockey Association of Odisha. Shubham (10’), Toshant (44’) and Captain Vikas (58’) scored the goals for Hockey Haryana to help them get a bronze medal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.