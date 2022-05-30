Asia Cup 2022 | India play out draw 3-3 against Malaysia

Trailing by a goal, India showcased an urgency in attack to quickly get back on level terms at the start of the second quarter. SV Sunil and Maninder Singh combined to create a chance from the right flanks, but the Malaysian defence averted the danger. Razie Rahim doubled Malaysia's lead from another Penalty Corner in the 21st minute. Minutes later, Faizal Saari struck twice on target but was denied by the Indian defence. India kept Malaysia at bay for the remainder of the second quarter and the match went to halftime with Malaysia leading by two goals.