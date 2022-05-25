Hockey India announces team for U-23 5 Nations Tournament

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament, which will be held from 19th June to 26th June in Dublin, Ireland. The Junior Women's Team is scheduled to play against the Netherlands, Ireland, USA, and Ukraine.

The 20-member team will be led by Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Vice Captained by Mumtaz Khan, who will also feature in FIH Hockey 5s, scheduled to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland on 4th & 5th June 2022.

The Indian Junior Women's Team for the Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament features goalkeepers Khushboo and Kurmapu Ramya, defenders Preeti, Mamita Oram, Mahima Tete, Neelam, and Hritika Singh. The midfield will see Manju Chorsiya, Captain Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Jyoti Chhatri, Hina Bano, Nikita Toppo, Ashwini Kolekar, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

The forward line includes Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Monika Dipi Toppo, and Mudugula Bhavani. Additionally, Madhuri Kindo, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar have been named as standbys for the tournament.

Speaking about the team, Coach Erik Wonink said, "We've got a very talented group of players, who have been working hard to learn and improve each and every day. It's a well-balanced side, some of them performed really well at the Junior World Cup recently, while some of them will take part in their first major international outing. The U23 5 Nations Tournament in Ireland will give them a good learning exposure and they are looking forward to making the most out of this opportunity."

India will play their opening match against the hosts Ireland on 19th June, followed by their match against the Netherlands on 20th June. The third match will be against Ukraine on 22nd June and on 23rd June they will take on the USA.

After the round-robin matches, the top two teams will square off against each other in the Final on the 26th June, while third and fourth-placed teams will play the Bronze Medal Play-off match on the same day.

Goalkeepers

1. Khushboo

2. Kurmapu Ramya

Defenders

3. Preeti

4. Mamita Oram

5. Mahima Tete

6. Neelam

7. Hritika Singh

Midfielders

8. Manju Chorsiya

9. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (Captain)

10. Jyoti Chhatri

11. Hina Bano

12. Nikita Toppo

13. Ashwini Kolekar

14. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

Forwards

15. Annu

16. Beauty Dungdung

17. Mumtaz Khan (Vice-Captain)

18. Deepika Soreng

19. Monika Dipi Toppo

20. Mudugula Bhavani