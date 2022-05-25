Asia Cup 2022 | Inexperienced India lose 2-5 to Japan, face Indonesia next

Japan received the first penalty corner in the 11th minute of the first quarter, but goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made an excellent save to deny the opposition. Ken Nagayoshi scored the first goal for Japan from a drag-flick in the 24th minute after India conceded back-to-back penalty corners. Trailing 0-1 at halftime, India started brightly in the Third Quarter as Uttam Singh received a chance inside the circle to get his team level. But he was unable to trap the ball and the opportunity was missed.