Gurinder Singh will captain a nine-member Indian squad in FIH Hockey 5s

Gurinder Singh will captain a nine-man Indian men's hockey squad in the FIH Hockey 5s, which will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland next month. The Indian team will compete against Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, and the hosts Switzerland on June 5 and 6 in the unique tournament.
The team includes members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning group as well as those who competed in the FIH Junior World Cup last year. Pawan, the goalie, and the defenders Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, and Gurinder Singh are among them. Sumit and Rabichandra Singh, as well as Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, and Gursahibjit Singh, have been called up.
From the nine-member squad, Pawan, Sanjay, and Rabichandra had been an integral part of the Youth Olympic Games in 2018, where they took home silver. Last year, they competed in the Junior Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Dilpreet Singh, a forward, was also a member of the Olympic bronze-winning team. Standbys include Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Boby Singh Dhami, and Sudeep Chirmako.
Graham Reid, India's chief coach, who will join the squad, said, "The Hero FIH Hockey5s tournament in Lausanne will provide an opportunity to showcase a different version of our game. We are excited about the prospect of playing fast entertaining hockey at a great venue against world-class opposition in a beautiful country."
"We have chosen a team that while maybe on the younger side contains multiple players who have played the format before at the Youth Olympics. At the same time, this tournament provides another opportunity for players to experience international hockey played at its best."
Squad
Pawan, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh (captain), Sumit (vice-captain), Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Gursahibjit Singh. Standbys: Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako
