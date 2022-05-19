FIH Pro Hockey League | Indian squad for Belgium and the Netherlands ties announced

Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "This is the most important stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with matches against the top teams of the world at their home ground. The plan is to carry forward our momentum from the home games in India."

"During our national camp here in SAI, Bengaluru, we have had the time to introspect on our performance in the league so far and we are focused on putting up an improved performance in Europe. The team continues to remain more or less the same with no major changes. Each one of them have prior experience of playing the Pro League and is upbeat to get on with the matches against Belgium and Netherlands,"