FIH Pro Hockey League | Indian squad for Belgium and the Netherlands ties announced

Hockey India on Thursday named the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team who will take on hosts Belgium and the Netherlands in the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League. India will play Belgium on 11th and 12th June, followed by the Netherlands on 18th and 19th June in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The team will be Captained by Amit Rohidas and Vice Captained by Harmanpreet Singh. The 20-member squad includes goalkeepers Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, defenders Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, and Jarmanpreet Singh.
Midfield features experienced Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma while the forward line includes Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Abhishek.
Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "This is the most important stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with matches against the top teams of the world at their home ground. The plan is to carry forward our momentum from the home games in India."
"During our national camp here in SAI, Bengaluru, we have had the time to introspect on our performance in the league so far and we are focused on putting up an improved performance in Europe. The team continues to remain more or less the same with no major changes. Each one of them have prior experience of playing the Pro League and is upbeat to get on with the matches against Belgium and Netherlands,"
Indian Team:
Goalkeepers
1. Suraj Karkera
2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defenders
3. Surender Kumar
4. Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain)
5. Varun Kumar
6. Amit Rohidas (Captain)
7. Jugraj Singh
8. Jarmanpreet Singh
Midfielders
9. Manpreet Singh
10. Hardik Singh
11. Shamsher Singh
12. Vivek Sagar Prasad
13. Akashdeep Singh
14. Nilakanta Sharma
Forwards
15. Gurjant Singh
16. Mandeep Singh
17. Shilanand Lakra
18. Sukhjeet Singh
19. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
20. Abhishek
