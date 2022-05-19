FIH Pro Hockey League | Indian squad for Belgium and the Netherlands ties announced

sport iconHockey

    Hockey India on Thursday named the 20-member Indian Men's Hockey Team who will take on hosts Belgium and the Netherlands in the last leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League. India will play Belgium on 11th and 12th June, followed by the Netherlands on 18th and 19th June in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

    The team will be Captained by Amit Rohidas and Vice Captained by Harmanpreet Singh. The 20-member squad includes goalkeepers Suraj Karkera, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, defenders Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, and Jarmanpreet Singh.

    Midfield features experienced Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma while the forward line includes Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Abhishek. 

    Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "This is the most important stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League with matches against the top teams of the world at their home ground. The plan is to carry forward our momentum from the home games in India." 

    "During our national camp here in SAI, Bengaluru, we have had the time to introspect on our performance in the league so far and we are focused on putting up an improved performance in Europe. The team continues to remain more or less the same with no major changes. Each one of them have prior experience of playing the Pro League and is upbeat to get on with the matches against Belgium and Netherlands," 

    Indian Team:  

    Goalkeepers 

    1. Suraj Karkera 

    2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran 

    Defenders 

    3. Surender Kumar 

    4. Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain)

    5. Varun Kumar 

    6. Amit Rohidas (Captain)

    7. Jugraj Singh

    8. Jarmanpreet Singh 

    Midfielders 

    9. Manpreet Singh 

    10. Hardik Singh 

    11. Shamsher Singh 

    12. Vivek Sagar Prasad  

    13. Akashdeep Singh

    14. Nilakanta Sharma  

    Forwards 

    15. Gurjant Singh 

    16. Mandeep Singh 

    17. Shilanand Lakra  

    18. Sukhjeet Singh

    19. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay  

    20. Abhishek

