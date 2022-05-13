sport iconHockey

    Asia Cup 2022 | Rupinder Pal Singh ruled out of tournament due to wrist injury, Birendra Lakra to lead team

    A file image of Rupinder Pal Singh.

    Today at 4:56 PM

    Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out of Men's Asia Cup, starting 23 May 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to an injury. Rupinder, who was named Captain of the 20-member squad, has sustained an injury on his wrist during a training session and will be replaced by Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

    Experienced defender Birendra Lakra will replace Rupinder as Captain, while forward SV Sunil will step in as the Vice-Captain of the side. "It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Hero Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now. While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We've got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilizing this opportunity," expressed the Coach BJ Kariappa.

    Indian Men's Team:

    Goalkeepers

    Pankaj Kumar Rajak

    Suraj Karkera

    Defenders

    Yashdeep Siwach

    Abhisek Lakra

    Birendra Lakra (Captain)

    Manjeet

    Dipsan Tirkey

    Midfielders

    Vishnukant Singh

    Raj Kumar Pal

    Mareeswaren Sakthivel

    Sheshe Gowda BM

    Simranjeet Singh

    Forwards  

    Pawan Rajbhar

    Abharan Sudev

    SV Sunil (Vice Captain)

    Uttam Singh

    S.Karthi

    Nilam Sanjeep Xess

