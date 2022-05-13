Asia Cup 2022 | Rupinder Pal Singh ruled out of tournament due to wrist injury, Birendra Lakra to lead team

Today at 4:56 PM
Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh has been ruled out of Men's Asia Cup, starting 23 May 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to an injury. Rupinder, who was named Captain of the 20-member squad, has sustained an injury on his wrist during a training session and will be replaced by Nilam Sanjeep Xess.
Experienced defender Birendra Lakra will replace Rupinder as Captain, while forward SV Sunil will step in as the Vice-Captain of the side. "It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Hero Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now. While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We've got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilizing this opportunity," expressed the Coach BJ Kariappa.
Indian Men's Team:
Goalkeepers
Pankaj Kumar Rajak
Suraj Karkera
Defenders
Yashdeep Siwach
Abhisek Lakra
Birendra Lakra (Captain)
Manjeet
Dipsan Tirkey
Midfielders
Vishnukant Singh
Raj Kumar Pal
Mareeswaren Sakthivel
Sheshe Gowda BM
Simranjeet Singh
Forwards
Pawan Rajbhar
Abharan Sudev
SV Sunil (Vice Captain)
Uttam Singh
S.Karthi
Nilam Sanjeep Xess
