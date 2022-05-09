Asia Cup 2022 | Rupinder Pal Singh to lead new-look Team India

Former India Captain and two-time Olympian Sardar Singh who will also accompany the team as Coach expressed that the players have shown great potential over the last few months during the national camp. "This is a very talented group of players and I have seen them work really hard over the past few weeks to earn a place in the team. On a personal front, this will be my first tournament as India Coach and I am looking forward to this new experience," stated Sardar.