Indian men's and women's teams rise in FIH rankings

Today at 2:44 PM
In the current FIH World Rankings released on Monday, the Indian men's and women's hockey teams advanced to third and seventh place, respectively. Both Indian teams have risen in the rankings as a result of their outstanding achievements in recent FIH Pro League matches played in India.
Three wins and a tie against England (3-3 and 4-3) and Germany (3-0 and 3-1) helped the Indian men move ahead of the Netherlands, who fell to fourth place. After a victorious four-match Test series versus Malaysia, Australia maintained its lead in the men's rankings, with Belgium in the second position, followed by India, the Netherlands, Germany, Argentina, England, and New Zealand.
After a win over top-ranked Netherlands in the FIH Pro League, India ascended to seventh place in the women's standings. Argentina's strong performance in the Pro League keeps them in second place, while Australia is in third place.
Germany, Spain, and India are ahead of England in fourth place. Belgium is now ranked seventh, ahead of New Zealand and Japan.
