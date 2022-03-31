FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup | Indian team to open campaign against Wales

The Indian team will begin their campaign against Wales on 2nd April 2022 followed by their second Pool D match against Germany. They will take on Malaysia in the third match and will hope to play the quarter-final on 8th April while the Semi-Finals and Final will be held on 10th and 12th April respectively. "Definitely the team is confident of putting up our best performance. We are well-prepared and have a good mix of experienced players. Our aim will be to take it match-by-match, get off to a good start and play as per plan," added Tete, who was one of the youngest members of the Indian Women's Team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympic Games.