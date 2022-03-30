FIH Pro Hockey League | Amit Rohidas to lead Team India against England

Today at 8:04 PM
As Team India gears up to play two matches against England at the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League, defender Amit Rohidas has been announced the skipper of the team, while Harmanpreet will be his deputy. The two matches will be played on April 2 and 3, at the Kalinga Stadium, in Odisha
The 22-member squad includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, defenders Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Neelam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh.
Coach Graham Reid said, "It has been quite exciting to see how some of the younger players are grabbing the opportunity to play in the Pro League and have been showing great potential. It is good for us to have these options; we have been using this platform to try out different combinations. England has a talented squad and no doubt the matches this weekend will be quite exciting."
Till now, the Indian team has played eight matches so far, and they are second on the table behind Germany, who have 17 points; India has 16 points. India won two games against South Africa, while won one against France. At home, they won one and lost one against Spain. Similar results were seen against Argentina as well.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh.
Defenders: Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Neelam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh.
Midfielders: Jaskaran Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra.
Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Gurinder Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sanjay, Akashdeep Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh.
