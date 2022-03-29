FIH Pro League 2021-22 | Indian women's matches against England postponed; team to face the Netherlands next

Today at 8:26 PM
The Indian women's hockey team's two FIH Pro League 2021-22 fixtures against England have been postponed after several members of the visiting team tested positive for Covid-19. The matches were scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Meanwhile, the men's team will go ahead and play their matches against the England men's team on the same dates. Till now, the women's team, who are playing their debut season, have done well, and are in third place with 12 points from six matches.
The world no. 9 team beat China twice and won a game against Spain while losing the other. This month, in their matches against Germany, the Indian girls won one of the two shootouts. England women's team, on the other hand, are seventh in the table, as they have won two matches so far.
“It is unfortunate that the England women's hockey team had to cancel its India trip for the weekend matches in Bhubaneswar. We understand these are challenging times for every team as we all continue to battle the pandemic,” Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said.
It is still not decided as to when these matches will be rescheduled, but now the women's team will host defending champions, the Netherlands, on April 8 and 9.
