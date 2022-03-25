FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2021 | Team India leaves for Johannesburg, captain Salima Tete confident of podium finish

The World Cup will be the junior team's first outing since their tour of Chile in 2021, where they remained unbeaten. Salima Tete said at departure, "The long wait finally ends for us. We are absolutely excited to take part in the Junior World Cup. We got a good time preparing ourselves; we trained with the senior team and I think it will really help us in doing well in the competition. We are really looking forward to this challenge and our aim is to finish on the podium."