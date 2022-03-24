India to host New Zealand and Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 opener

Today at 5:38 PM
The Indian men's hockey team will begin the new season of the FIH Hockey Pro League against New Zealand and Spain, the FIH announced on Thursday. First India will be up against October 28, and then Spain on October 30; while the return leg with happen soon after on November 4 and 6.
"Interesting to see the 2022-23 Pro League schedule released today. As far as our draw is concerned, it is well spaced out and provides us with practice opportunity before the 2023 World Cup," Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid said.
Meanwhile, it is going to be a big year for the Indian team before the World Cup, as they will host the German and Australian teams at home. The Indians will take on Germany on March 10, while on March 12, they will be up against Australia. The return leg of these matches will be played on March 13 and 15, respectively. Germany and Australia will be playing their FIH Pro League tie against each other in India.
Then, after that, the Indian team will tour Europe and play matches against Belgium (May 26 and June 2), Great Britain (May 27 and June 3), the Netherlands (June 7 and 10), and Argentina (June 8 and 11). After the announcement of the schedule, Reid commended the efforts of the FIH, to be able to cut down the travel.
"FIH is using the experience of utilizing multiple teams in one location from this year, to provide more of a traditional tournament feel," he said. "I think it's is a good development. This will also provide a different tactical preparation between games where traditionally the games against the same team are back-to-back."
