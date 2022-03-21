FIH Pro Hockey League | India beat Argentina 4-3, maintain second position

The Indian men's hockey team overcame Argentina 4-3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, in the second leg of their FIH Pro League 2021-22 tie. Hardik Singh, Jugraj Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored for India, while Nicolas della Torre, Tomas Domene, and Martin Ferreiro scored for Argentina.

India maintained second place in the FIH Pro League standings with all three points from the match and currently has 16 points from eight games. Bronze medalists at Tokyo 2020 As a result of India's defensive tactics, which saw them remain deep in their own half, Argentina controlled possession.

The Argentinians did break inside the Indian circle a few times, but the Indian defenders outnumbered them. Both sides were conservative in their play and failed to create any obvious opportunities to score, resulting in no goals in the first quarter. The second quarter, on the other hand, was dominated by India.

India won a penalty corner just after the interval, which they converted superbly. The Argentinian goalkeeper stopped Varun Kumar's drag-flick, but Hardik Singh, who delivered the injection, showed excellent awareness to slot in the rebound. Three minutes later, India, headed by Amit Rohidas, converted another PC to double their lead. Jugraj Singh made it 2-0 with a scorching flick to the upper left past the hapless goalie.

Argentina got two penalty corners to get back into the game, but Krishan Pathak did a great job beneath the crossbar to deny the visitors. At halftime, the score was 2-0. Argentina was awarded a penalty stroke early in the third quarter for a stick tackle in the defensive zone. After a lengthy review, the video umpire reversed the ruling.

In the 40th minute, a penalty corner was taken by Nicolas della Torre, who converted with a superb low drag flick past Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. As Argentina staged a comeback in the last quarter, India's defense was continually under pressure. Argentina's barrage of raids paid off in the 51st minute when India conceded a penalty kick, which Tomas Domene converted with ease.

The score, however, began to tick again in the following minute, when India took the lead thanks to a computer. Jugraj Singh scored his second goal of the game, this time with a strike that was even more forceful than the first. With another penalty corner, Jugraj came close to completing his hat-trick, but the goal was disallowed because the ball left the circle after the injection.

Argentina, headed by Matias Rey, equalized four minutes later. Martin Ferreiro restored parity with a spectacular field goal. Mandeep Singh diverted a long pass to give India a 4-3 victory in the last minute. India will now play England at the same location on April 2 and 3.