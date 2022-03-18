FIH Women's Junior World Cup | Tokyo Olympian Salima Tete to lead India

Today at 6:53 PM
Tokyo Olympian Salima Tete was on Thursday named the captain of the Indian team for the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa from April 1. Ishika Chaudhary was also announced as the vice-captain, for the tournament that was postponed last year due to Covid threat.
Mid-fielders Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, who were part of the Indian team at the Olympics, are also a part of the Junior World Cup squad. Meanwhile, the Indian team has been placed in Group D along with the likes of Germany, Malaysia and Wales. The Indian team will play their first match against Wales on April 2, followed by a match against Germany, the next day.
The playoffs will start from April 8, and the semis will be played on April 10.
Speaking about the team, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "After a long wait our junior players are definitely ready to start their Junior World Cup experience. It was difficult to finalize the selection as all players showed a lot of progress in the past months which is great to see.
"With a couple of players making their debut for the Senior Team in the Pro League recently, I believe that the added experience will have a positive influence. The team overall has a nice mixture of different skills and talents and am excited to see them taking on the best teams in the world at U21 level," Schopman added.
India's best finish has to be a bronze in the 2013 edition where they beat England.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo
Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary (Vice Captain), Akshata Abaso Dekhale
Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (Captain), Reet , Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur
Forwards: Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari
Standbys: Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Manju Chorsiya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Annu.
