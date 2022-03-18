FIH Pro Hockey League | Indian women to face the Netherlands in April

India, who are competing in the Women's FIH Pro League for the first time this season, is presently in second place with 12 points after six games. In Muscat, the Indian team defeated China 7-1 and 2-1, followed by a 2-1 win and a 4-3 loss against Spain in February.

Indian women were ranked No. 9 in the world by the FIH, recently held Germany to back-to-back 1-1 draws at home, winning one of the two shootouts.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands sits in the third position in the table with 11 points after four games. In October and November of last year, the Dutch women defeated Belgium 2-0 and 3-1, following a back-to-back 1-0 and 2-2 (3-2 shootout) victories against Spain in February.

India last faced the Netherlands in a group stage match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, when they were defeated 5-1. The Netherlands went on to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women's hockey squad, however, will meet world No. 4 England on April 2 and 3 in Bhubaneswar before facing the Dutch. On the same days, the Netherlands will play the United States at home.