Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indian hockey teams to open campaign against minnows Ghana

Meanwhile, India will be sending 'A' teams to the competition, as soon after that, players will be competing at the Asian Games, which will serve as the qualifier for the 2024 Olympics. The CWG hockey competition will see a total of 54 matches in total, with 40 of them being group games. "It's going to be a fantastic tournament with an impressive line-up of teams, featuring all of the medallists from the last edition of the Commonwealth Games," Matt Kidson, Director of Sport for Birmingham 2022, said.