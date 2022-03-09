Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indian hockey teams to open campaign against minnows Ghana

Today at 8:15 PM
The draw for the Commonwealth Games hockey tournament is out, and the Indian team will open its campaign against Ghana on July 31, while the women will also play against the same opposition on July 29. The men's team is placed alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana in pool B.
On the other hand, pool A consists of six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland. As far as the women's section is concerned, India is in pool A along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. Only the top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semis.
Meanwhile, India will be sending 'A' teams to the competition, as soon after that, players will be competing at the Asian Games, which will serve as the qualifier for the 2024 Olympics. The CWG hockey competition will see a total of 54 matches in total, with 40 of them being group games. "It's going to be a fantastic tournament with an impressive line-up of teams, featuring all of the medallists from the last edition of the Commonwealth Games," Matt Kidson, Director of Sport for Birmingham 2022, said.
FIH CEO Thierry Weil added: "After the reveal of the participating teams last week, the publication of the match schedule is another really important milestone on the road to the upcoming Commonwealth Games."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.