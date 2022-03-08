FIH Pro Hockey League | India men's team's matches against Germany postponed

The Men's FIH Pro League matches between India and Germany, which were planned for March 12 and 13 at the Kalinga Stadium, have been cancelled due to an increase of COVID-19 cases. Hockey India, Hockey Germany, and FIH are collaborating to identify new dates for the halted matches.

The Indian women's hockey team's matches against Germany in the Women's FIH Pro League, which are scheduled for the same dates, will go on as per plan. On Tuesday, the German women's squad arrived in India. In fact, the Indian men's hockey team last met Germany in the bronze medal match in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In a dramatic match, Manpreet Singh and his teammates defeated four-time Olympic champions Germany 5-4 to earn India's first Olympic hockey gold in 41 years. In the FIH hockey rankings, India is now placed fourth, while Germany is ranked fifth. The Indian men's hockey team is off to a strong start in the FIH Pro League, presently sitting second behind the Netherlands with 12 points from six games. India has won four games and lost only two - one in South Africa against France and the other in Bhubaneswar against Spain. Last season, the Men in Blue finished fourth in a COVID-restricted FIH Pro League, behind Belgium (gold), Australia (silver), and Germany (bronze) (bronze). Due to the COVID epidemic, both of India's matches versus Germany last season were cancelled.