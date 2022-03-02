Women's FIH World Cup 2022 | Team India to face England in opener on July 3

On July 3, the Indian hockey team will face England in the Women's FIH World Cup 2022 Pool B opener in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. The Indian team, which is ranked ninth, will play world No. 14 China and world No. 8 New Zealand on July 5 and 7, respectively, after playing world No. 4 England.

Since finishing fourth in the inaugural edition in 1974, the Indian women's hockey team has never advanced past the semi-finals. After coming third at the Asia Cup 2022, India qualified for the 15th edition of the Women's FIH World Cup and will fancy their chances against China and New Zealand.

In the FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches last month, Savita Punia led the women's side to 7-1 and 2-1 victories over China in the absence of Rani Rampal. In 2020, the Indian women had a successful five-match tour in New Zealand.

“Around two-three years ago, there used to be a concern in the team before facing stronger opponents,” India forward Navneet Kaur said. “But now, there is no fear in our team and we feel we are ready to face every challenge.

“Even if an opponent scores the first goal, we know we have the capability and skills to get things back in our favour," Navneet added.

Spain and the Netherlands will co-host the Women's FIH World Cup 2022 from July 1 to 17. In four pools, 16 countries from five confederations will compete in the quadrennial showcase event.

While the top teams from each of the four pools advance directly to the quarterfinals, the teams in second and third place will compete in crossovers for the remaining four berths.

The semi-finals and final will take place on July 16 and 17.

Pool A comprises reigning champions and hosts the Netherlands, as well as two-time champions Germany, 2018 finalists Ireland, and debutants Chile.

With eight championships, the Netherlands is the most successful team in the Women's FIH World Cup.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM SCHEDULE

July 3, Sunday: India vs England - 9:00 PM IST

July 5, Tuesday: India vs China - 9:00 PM IST

July 7, Thursday: India vs New Zealand - 9:00 PM IST