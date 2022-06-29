Women's FIH World Cup 2022 | Experienced Sushila Chanu looking forward to making debut at World Cup

Hence, her excitement knows no bounds ahead of India's first match at the FIH Women's World Cup on 3rd July in Amstelveen, Netherlands where they will take on nemesis England in their Pool B match. "In 2018, I missed playing the World Cup in London due to an injury. Subsequently, I struggled with a form which resulted in me missing out on the Asian Games that year. It was perhaps one of the biggest lows of my career. It was a difficult phase but I was determined to overcome it and earn my place in the squad again," recalled an emotional Sushila.