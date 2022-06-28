National camp for hockey team begins ahead of CWG 2022

"The next three weeks, we are going to focus on improving our performance in FIH Pro League where we had the opportunity to play against the best teams in the world. I have recognized a few areas that we can do better and be consistent at. This is something we will work on in the upcoming weeks here in Bengaluru. Commonwealth Games is a mega event with world ranking points at stake so definitely, we will be vying for a good show in Birmingham," added an optimistic Reid.