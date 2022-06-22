2021-22 FIH Women's Hockey Pro League | Indian women beat the USA 4-2

The Indian team showcased their attacking intent immediately at the start of the second quarter and had a chance to break the deadlock, but the USA defense kept the ball away from the goal. In the 21st minute, the USA earned back-to-back PCs, but the Indian defense unit kept the USA at bay. India responded quickly and created potential goalscoring opportunities but the USA defense once again nullified their opponent's every attempt. They even earned their second Penalty Corner of the match but missed out on converting it. The USA, on the other end, went on to break the deadlock with just two minutes left for the second quarter to end. An aerial ball by Erin Matso into the Indian circle found Danielle Grega at the right place and the right time to deflect the ball into the net to give her team a 1-0 at the end of the second quarter.