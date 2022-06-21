Diary of a loyal Indian sports fan - Chak De, India

Frankly, I did not see it coming so soon. But to attain what they have in the last 12 months only establishes the team as one of the top five units in the world. Look at the depth of the team right now; the junior women players are waiting in the wings to cement their place in the senior side. A fourth-place finish in the Junior World Cup only means that they are ready to take on the big girls of the world. With the Women's World Cup just a week away there is no reason why we can't pin hopes on them. Since 1974, the team has never managed to get into the playoffs, but it is most likely to change this time around, or at least I would like to believe so. And when that happens, I'll be there watching it on my television set, playing Chak De, India in the background.