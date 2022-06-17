FIH Pro Hockey League | Men's team to face the Netherlands, in with chance to improve position

"It will be tough matches, playing the Netherlands in their home conditions is always challenging but we are prepared for it. We have our last training session today and we will go about the things we need to cautiously avoid against a team like the Netherlands and work on our plus points. The team is definitely aware of where we stand in the points table, and what we need to do to better our final placings although Belgium like us have just two more matches whereas the Netherlands has four more games to be played," he explained.