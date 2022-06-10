FIH Pro Hockey League | India to face Olympic champions Belgium

Speaking ahead of the two-legged tie against the hosts Belgium, Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Amit Rohidas said, "We've had a successful home leg, and I must say we have gone from strength to strength in the season so far. This will be the most important phase of the FIH Hockey Pro League. We will be facing two strong teams at their home, so it will be challenging. We also got a good amount of time at the National Camp in SAI, Bengaluru to introspect on our performances. From structure to finishing, we've worked on all the aspects of the game. The plan will be to simply repeat what we've done in the training."