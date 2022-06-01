FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 | Competing against strong teams will help us, says Deep Grace Ekka

Indian Women's Hockey Team defender Deep Grace Ekka further spoke on how getting more playing time against strong teams will help the players before the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022. "We have a busy schedule ahead of us in the lead-up to the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, and we are looking forward to it because the more games we play against the stronger teams, the better prepared we will be for the tournament. Everyone is focusing on their fitness and paying more attention to the post-match recovery process to be prepared for the tournament," Deep Grace Ekka said.