Asia Cup 2022 | Team India fails to make it to final after 4-4 draw against South Korea

The match started with an attacking move from India as Dipsan Tirkey came from the left flanks to pass the ball to Pawan Rajbhar inside the circle. But the Korean defence was quick to avert the danger. A Penalty Corner opportunity minutes later taken by Nilam Sanjeep Xess was again defended well by Korea, but India continued to threaten from the right channel. Nilam Sanjeep Xess received another chance to score from a PC a couple of minutes later, and this time, he converted to give India a 1-0 lead. But Korea drew level immediately with Jang Jonghyun scoring from a PC before the close of the first quarter.