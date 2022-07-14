Hockey Women's World Cup | Team India registers 3-1 win over Japan, finish tournament at ninth spot

India started the match on the front foot as Neha passed the ball inside the circle towards Navneet Kaur to set up an early chance. A few minutes later Gurjit Kaur tried to give India the lead from a Penalty Corner. But Japan's Moeka Tsubouchi defended well to clear away the ball. The best chance for the Indian team came when Navneet Kaur broke through the Japanese defense and penetrated inside the circle. But Japan averted the danger and the first quarter ended with both teams at 0-0.