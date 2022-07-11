Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 | India lose 0-1 to Spain in must-win game, out of quarters race

The second quarter witnessed both teams trade PCs but the goalkeepers were on top of their game. Savita made three brilliant saves off a PC which Spain won early in the second quarter. Even though their attackers picked up the rebound and took fierce shots on goal, Savita stood like a wall to maintain a clean slate for India. The Spanish goalie Melanie Garcia came up with her 'A game' too when India won two PCs in this quarter. While Monika's attempt was well-defended by their rushers, Gurjit Kaur's drag-flick which was on target was brilliantly padded away by Garcia.