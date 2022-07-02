FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 | Vandana Katariya lays focus on treating as important

The Indian Team will take on England on 3rd July in their campaign opener in pool B. In their second match, they will play China on 5th July followed by a match against New Zealand on 7th July in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. "We have played practice matches against Chile and Ireland. Both were very good as we were able to practice some tactical moves for the upcoming games and were able to get used to the field which is always easier when you train on it," explained Vandana.