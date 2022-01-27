Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 | India lose 2-3 to South Korea, to face China or Japan in bronze medal match

Despite gaining lead in the match against South Korea, India lost 2-3 at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday. India's two goals came from Neha and Lalremsiami, whereas Korea's goals came from Eunbi Cheon, Seung Ju Lee, and Hyejin Cho.

This will be South Korea's sixth appearance in the final, and they also have the most championships in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Indian women's hockey team will play either China or Japan for the bronze medal.

India had a good start against South Korea, creating many chances in the opening quarter but failing to score.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur had a penalty corner shot saved in her 100th appearance for the Indian hockey team.

India's goal came early in the second quarter. India gained two consecutive penalty corners after captain Savita Punia saved a South Korean effort, and Neha was on hand to score and give India the lead after a scramble following Gurjit Kaur's flick.

The reigning champions led at halftime, but South Korea quickly even the score. Korean skipper Eunbi Cheon managed to get the ball into the net after a penalty corner procedure.

South Korea seized the lead in the fourth quarter. With a few vital stops, Savita Punia had kept India in the game, but the Koreans were tenacious and found a way past via Lee Seung Ju.

South Korea saw a chance when India committed more players forward, and Cho Hyejin scored only two minutes later to give them a 3-1 lead.

India made a valiant effort to get back into the game, camping in the South Korean half and cutting the lead to 3-2 with Lalremsiami's goal with six minutes remaining.

From the start, South Korea controlled the game and won by a slim margin.