FIH Pro League | India to play France in opener on February 8

Yesterday at 6:13 PM
According to the International Hockey Federation, the Indian men's hockey team will begin their season against France in the upcoming FIH Pro League (FIH). Due to COVID-19-related concerns, Canada withdrew and France, the next-best placed team at 13th, was asked to compete as a replacement.
The FIH underlined, however, that France's participation in the league will be limited to the current season 2021-22.
Due to COVID-19 travel limitations, Australia and New Zealand withdrew from the round-robin competition in September. Both countries, however, are anticipated to compete in the fourth edition.
“As hosts of the next Olympic Games, being part of such a top-flight competition involving the best teams in the world can only be a positive move for the French team,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.
The FIH Pro League, which begins on February 4 and runs through June 19, will include nine clubs competing on a home-and-away basis.
India will play South Africa on February 9 after commencing their campaign against France on February 8.
On February 12 and 13, the Indian men's hockey team will play back-to-back matches against France and South Africa, respectively. In June, India will face Belgium, the reigning champions.
India had finished fourth in the last edition of the tournament.
