FIH Pro League | India to play France in opener on February 8

According to the International Hockey Federation, the Indian men's hockey team will begin their season against France in the upcoming FIH Pro League (FIH). Due to COVID-19-related concerns, Canada withdrew and France, the next-best placed team at 13th, was asked to compete as a replacement.

The FIH underlined, however, that France's participation in the league will be limited to the current season 2021-22. Due to COVID-19 travel limitations, Australia and New Zealand withdrew from the round-robin competition in September. Both countries, however, are anticipated to compete in the fourth edition. “As hosts of the next Olympic Games, being part of such a top-flight competition involving the best teams in the world can only be a positive move for the French team,” FIH CEO Thierry Weil said. The FIH Pro League, which begins on February 4 and runs through June 19, will include nine clubs competing on a home-and-away basis. India will play South Africa on February 9 after commencing their campaign against France on February 8. On February 12 and 13, the Indian men's hockey team will play back-to-back matches against France and South Africa, respectively. In June, India will face Belgium, the reigning champions. India had finished fourth in the last edition of the tournament. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here