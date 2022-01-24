Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 | India lose to Asian champs Japan 0-2

Last Monday at 5:39 PM
India suffered a 0-2 defeat to Japan in their second pool A encounter at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 in the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, Muscat, in Oman. Yuri Nagai scored Japan's first goal in the second minute, and Saki Tanaka added another in the second half for the Asian champs.
With three points in two games, the Indian hockey team is presently second in the group behind Japan. As the Indian women's hockey team was pinned back in the first half, the early goal provided Japan with the confidence to assault.
In the second half, India, the reigning champions, saw more of the ball and moved it around, but they were careless in control and couldn't find teammates in dangerous situations. Japan was the more dominant squad, and they made good use of the pitch's length, frequently attacking from wide areas.
They were able to quickly double their lead thanks to the tactic. A tremendous right-wing cross beat the Indian defence and found Saki Tanaka at the back post, who effortlessly deflected it in.
From the start, Japan controlled the game, regularly camped in India's half and denying the two-time champions much freedom to work with. The match was convincingly won by Japan. India won 9-0 over Malaysia in their first match and on Monday will face Singapore in their final group game.
