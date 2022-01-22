Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 | India record massive win over Malaysia

Today at 12:11 PM
Team India started their Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2022 in fine style as they recorded a 9-0 victory over Malaysia at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman on Friday. Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya and Sharmila Devi scored two each with Deep Grace Ekka and Lalremsiami scoring one apiece.
With this win, the Indian team have moved to the top spot in Pool A with three points, while Japan is in the second spot. Singapore and Malaysia are third and fourth, respectively.
Katariya made her 250th appearance for the team, and put started the scoring in the eighth minute itself. Two minutes later Ekka scored through a penalty corner. Navneet Kaur managed to make it 3-0 in the dying moments of the first quarter. Come the second quarter, the Malaysian defence fared much better and conceded only one goal.
As far as Malaysia is concerned, there weren't many opportunities created by them, and the few in between were dealt well by the goalkeeper and captain Savita Punia. Devi Sharmila scored a brace in the last 15 minutes as India ended the day with a nine-goal win.
Next, Team India will face Japan in their second encounter on Sunday, in a battle to top the group.
