Lilima Minz retires from international hockey after 11 years of service

Lilima Minz, a midfielder for the Indian women's hockey team, has announced her retirement after a decade in the sport. Minz, who is from Odisha, was a member of the Indian squad that competed in the 2016 Olympics in Rio after a 36-year absence from the biggest sporting event in the world.
The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 was conducted in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Indian midfielder was a member of the squad that qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after they had won the qualifier tournament.
Lilima Minz also took bronze at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, and silver in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. She had also competed in the 2019 FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima, where she won a gold medal.
Lilima, who debuted for India in a four-nation series in Argentina in 2011, scored 12 goals in her 156 appearances for the national team.
She has also represented India at the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup in London, England, as well as the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and Gold Coast, respectively.
Lilima was just chosen for the national women's hockey camp in Bengaluru. She most recently represented India in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 in South Korea, which was cut short for India because of COVID-19 cases surfacing among the squad. Her most recent appearance was at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy when India defeated Thailand 13-0. In the game, Lilima scored two goals.
