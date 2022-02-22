FIH Men' Hockey Pro League | Hockey India announces squad for matches against Spain, Manpreet Singh to lead side

Today at 4:24 PM
Hockey India announced the 20-member team that would compete in the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches against Spain in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The matches will take place on 26th and 27th February, with Manpreet Singh leading the side, while Harmanpreet Singh being his deputy for the leg.
Sukhjeet Singh, a bright young forward from Punjab, has been selected in the Core Group after an excellent stay with the Punjab National Bank at the first Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Departmental National Championship 2021 in Bengaluru.
Goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera are among the 20-man team for the doubleheader against Spain. Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Dipsan Tirkey are the defenders for the team.
Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, and Akashdeep Singh make up the experienced midfield, while Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, newcomer Sukhjeet Singh, and Abhishek, who played impressively against South Africa and France earlier this month, have also been called up and been given a chance.
Standbys include Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, and Dilpreet Singh.
Graham Reid, the Chief Coach of the Indian Men's Hockey Team, said of the team selection, "We have chosen a balanced group to play Spain for this weekend and are looking forward to playing at home in Bhubaneswar. It includes another new debutant striker Sukhjeet Singh who impressed during the selection camp last month and has been working hard since selection in the Core Probable's Group."
"Spain has a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year," Reid added.
Goalkeepers
1. PR Sreejesh
2. Suraj Karkera
Defenders
3. Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain)
4. Mandeep Mor
5. Surender Kumar
6. Varun Kumar
7. Jarmanpreet Singh
8. Dipsan Tirkey
Midfielders
9. Manpreet Singh (Captain)
10. Vivek Sagar Prasad
11. Hardik Singh
12. Jaskaran Singh
13. Shamsher Singh
14. Nilakanta Sharma
15. Akashdeep Singh
Forwards
16. Mandeep Singh
17. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
18. Shilanand Lakra
19. Sukhjeet Singh
20. Abhishek
Standbys
1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
2. Amit Rohidas
3. Rajkumar Pal
4. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh
5. Dilpreet Singh
