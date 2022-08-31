FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/23 | Harmanpreet Singh wants team to focus on finishing matches well

Speaking on the team's focus at the camp, Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Harmanpreet Singh said, "We had our first day of training. When we have our meetings, we will discuss the aspects of our game we want to focus upon. We will watch the videos from the tournaments we have played recently. We will look back at what we did well and what areas we can improve upon. It will help us in devising the strategy of how we can prepare for our upcoming competitions."